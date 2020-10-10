Work on Kazhakuttam flyover progressing

The ₹195 crore flyover project has a length of 2.34-km and is coming up on 60 piers

Nearly 45 per cent work of the upcoming 2.7-km four-lane flyover at Kazhakuttam for hassle-free entry to Technopark has been completed.

The 12 slabs in the initial 1.7 km from Technopark to Kazhakuttam of the flyover that will pass along the National Highway (NH) 66 and the NH 66 Bypass extending to Karode on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border had been completed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

With the government handing over the land in the remaining one km stretch from Kazhakuttam, the NHAI is in the process of demolishing the buildings in the surrendered land and expediting the work of flyover being executed as a standalone project. “The demolishing of the remaining three buildings is to be completed next week,” a NHAI official said.

Due to the delay in handing over the land, the NHAI had begun the work on the 1.7-km stretch from Technopark to save time. The delay was over acquiring land on the stretch from Kazhakuttam for a Right of Way (RoW) of 45 m for the flyover.

The Kochi-based Cherian Varkey Construction Company that had bagged the work for ₹195 crore on April 5, 2019 and continued with the work during the lockdown is facing hurdles to expedite the work as the traffic is not being diverted. Traffic diversions as promised by the authorities had not taken place and this will hamper works, he said.

Initially, it was decided to have a 1.4-km flyover. Later it was decided to go for a 2.34-km flyover that will terminate near the Kazhakuttam police station. The decision to extend it up to CSI Mission Hospital was taken considering the Kazhakuttam station of the proposed 21.82-km Light Metro corridor from Technocity to Karamana; convention centre on the stretch; future traffic volume with urbanisation; and the four-laning of the Kazhakuttam-Cherthala NH 66 corridor.

The flyover, the longest in the capital on commissioning, is to come up on 60 piers, each 30 m apart. Only three piers are pending, the official said. The pillars coming up in the median along the four-lane NH 66 will have a diameter of four metre and the main carriageway will be 21 m.

The four-lane flyover is being executed under the Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode. Only 56 per cent of the land against the 90 per cent was handed over when the work started on April 6, 2019. “Despite the odds, the pace of work has been good. We are planning to complete the work by April 2021,” the official added.