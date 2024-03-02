GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Work is moving to places where workers are: Nasscom chairperson

India’s domestic technology market is performing better than the export market, says Rajesh Nambiar on the sidelines of the Kerala Technology Expo that concluded on Saturday

March 02, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Chairperson of Nasscom Rajesh Nambiar addressing the media in Kozhikode on the sidelines of the Kerala Technology Expo on Saturday.

Chairperson of Nasscom Rajesh Nambiar addressing the media in Kozhikode on the sidelines of the Kerala Technology Expo on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

With Indian companies digitising at a faster rate, the domestic technology market is performing much better than the export market, said Rajesh Nambiar, the newly inducted chairperson of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom). Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Kerala Technology Expo (KTX 2024) in Kozhikode on Saturday, he appreciated the IT environment in Kozhikode.

“Despite doing well in the tier-1 cities, several tech companies are now expanding. Now, work is going to places where the workers are so that there is less dislocation,” Mr. Nambiar said, explaining how Kozhikode could be the next big IT destination.

Major transformation

He said the technology sector in India was going through a major transformation at present. India was the number one sourcing hub at present with a revenue generation of $254 billion a year. “We had 53 new Global Capacity Centres added last year. The Nasscom members are now partnering with 90% of the Fortune 500 companies,” he added.

Santhosh Babu, Managing Director of Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL), said that efforts were being made to add another IT park to Kozhikode for which a five-acre land had been identified. Another project worth ₹184 crore would soon be launched at the Government Cyber Park, jointly funded by the State government and NABARD. Ajay Anat, Chairman of Calicut Innovation and Technology Initiative (CITI 2.0), the organisers of KTX, said that over 6,000 people visited the three-day expo that featured around 120 stalls and around 90 national and international speakers.

