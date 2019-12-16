Work in accordance with law, Governor tells VCs

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on Monday that Vice Chancellors should ensure that all bodies in the university work in accordance with the requirements of the law and statutes.

“Many a time it happens some people build pressure on Vice Chancellors. They have to ensure that every action and decision is in accordance with the law. If there is any difference of opinion, the matter shall be referred to me. I will take the decision,” Mr. Khan, who is the Chancellor of State universities, told media persons after his meeting with Vice Chancellors held at the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Jaleel issue

Asked whether he has given a clean chit to Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel on allegations that he had intervened in the decision-making process of universities, the Governor said that he was not concerned with individuals. “We are concerned with issues. Individuals are not the subject matter. The issue was that the Syndicate [Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU)] had taken a decision [mark row] beyond their competence. They have taken back the decision,” he said.

On why responsibility was not fixed against those responsible in the MGU episode, Mr. Khan said that the Syndicate had taken the responsibility. “They have taken back the decision. People are free to have opinion and even suspicions. When you act, you act on the basis of some evidence,” he said.

Chancellor’s role

Stating that he had told Vice Chancellors that they would meet on a regular basis, Mr. Khan said that his role as Chancellor was defined by the Constitution. “As Chancellor, my role is defined by law. I am not sitting here as a judge. The law envisages a pro-active role [for the Chancellor] to ensure that all bodies of the university act in accordance with the law,” he said.

When sought his reply to remarks by Minister for Industries E.P Jayarajan that the Governor was toeing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s line in the Citizenship Amendment Act, Mr. Khan said that everybody was entitled to his or her opinion. “We must respect those who differ with us. When somebody makes an accusation against me, I will listen to that very respectfully,” he said.