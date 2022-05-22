Women’s representation in uniformed services will be increased: CM  

446 women police constables join police force

The government is committed to increasing women’s representation in uniformed services, including the police, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after taking salute at the passing out parade held at the Kerala Police Academy, Ramavarmapuram on Sunday. As many as 446 women police constables, who passed out from the Kerala Police Academy after completing the nine-month training, have become part of the Kerala Police.

“Women empowerment is the State’s top priority and ensuring maximum women representation in the police force and other uniformed services is significant step taken by the government in this regard,” Mr. Vijayan said.

He said that though there were some constraints during the training due to the pandemic COVID-19, the trainees got a chance to comprehend the day-to-day administration of local police as they were attached to police stations for two months in the initial stage of the training.

Referring to the large number of highly educated youngsters joining the Kerala Police he said this would enhance the efficiency of the force. He appealed to the newly recruited members to join hands to maintain the reputation of the force. The list of trainees’ includes two MCA graduates, 6 MBA, 6 MTech, 57 BTech, 47 BEd, 120 postgraduates, and 187 graduates.

State Police Chief Anil Kant, ADGP (Training) & Director of Kerala Police Academy Balram Kumar Upadhyay, and IGP (Training) K.P. Philip, Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese, Deputy Mayor Rajasree Gopan, Thrissur City Police Commissioner R.Adithya , and Thrissur Rural Police Chief Aishwarya Dongre attended the function. The function was conducted by strictly observing the COVID-19 protocol. The Chief Minister presented the trophies to the best cadets in the function.

Training in topics

The trainees were provided training both in indoor and outdoor subjects. In the indoor section, apart from the regular subjects like IPC, Cr.PC, Kerala Police Act, Indian Evidence Act, Minor Acts, etc. classes on Indian Constitution, Information Act, NDPS Act, gender sensitisation, human rights, administration, welfare of women and children, cyber law, criminology, victimology, forensic science, forensic medicine, etc. were provided.

In the outdoor section, training in arms drill, firing, yoga, swimming, driving, martial arts, self-defence, disaster management, field engineering, bomb detection and disposal, VIP security, jungle training, firefighting, etc. were provided.

Coastal security

Practical training on coastal security was provided at Naval Base, and Headquarters of Coast Guard, Kochi. Training in forensic medicine was provided at Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur. Training on anti-terrorism and high-altitude training was imparted by Special Operations Group, Malappuram. Practical training on scientific investigation methods was provided through specially designed modules.