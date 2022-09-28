Women’s panel to award best-performing vigilance committees

Government should make arrangements to hear complaints from women regarding workplaces, recommends Commission

The Kerala Women’s Commission will award vigilance committees in panchayats that perform well. Speaking after an Adalat here on Wednesday, Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi said the vigilance committees at four levels — grama panchayat, municipality, corporation, and district panchayat — would bring down the workload of the Commission to a great extent. Of the 80 complaints that came up at the Adalat, the Commission resolved 25, while 48 cases will be heard at the next sitting. The Commission recommended that the government make arrangements to hear complaints from women regarding workplaces.