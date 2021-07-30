Women’s panel seeks return of jewellery in dowry case

To help children of woman killed allegedly for dowry

The Kerala Women’s Commission has decided to intervene to seek the return of gold jewellery given to a woman at the the time of her marriage and child support to her two children.

Jagadamma, a resident of Marayamuttom here, had in her complaint to the commission alleged that her daughter had been killed in the name of dowry. She wanted the commission to help her get child support for her daughter’s minor sons.

At a sitting held here on Thursday, the commission decided to provide legal help to Jagadamma, a widow, and bear its expenses.

Ms. Jagadamma had sought the commission’s help in protecting her grandchildren citing financial and physical difficulties.

She had alleged that Ani of Kulathoor who had allegedly killed her daughter in September 2019 was out on bail. Her daughter had been given 70 sovereigns of gold at the time of the marriage. However, at the time of the post-mortem examinations, doctors had handed over 20 sovereigns of gold worn by her daughter to Ani, Ms. Jagadamma said in the complaint.

The sitting was attended by commission members M.S. Thara, Shiji Sivaji, and E.M. Radha and director V.U. Kuriakose.