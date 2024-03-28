Women’s college awarded green rating by Haritha Keralam Mission

March 28, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Government College for Women in Thiruvananthapuram has been awarded A grade based on the green status rating issued by the Haritha Keralam Mission in recognition of its adherence to green protocol, waste management, water security, and energy conservation.

The college is the first State-run institution in the capital district to earn the recognition.

Mission district coordinator C. Ashok presented a certificate to College Principal Anuradha V.K. on Wednesday.

The institution has been successfully processing the biodegradable wastes generated by the college having over 3,000 students and nearly 200 teachers.

According to official sources, the college has been utilising a biogas plant. The biogas generated from the biodegradable wastes has been used to prepare food in the college canteen. A Thumboormuzhi model waste treatment plant has also been established on the campus.

As part of its biodiversity conservation practices, the college has barcoded all trees on the campus. It has also installed an 84-KW solar rooftop panel and switched over to LED tube-lights in order to conserve energy.

A Haritha Karma Sena has also been operationalised to minimise the use of plastics in the college.