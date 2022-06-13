Women’s collective expresses solidarity with rape victims

Participants call upon Chief Minister to ensure justice in actor assault case

Veteran theatre personality Nilambur Aysha administering an oath at a gathering of women held to register solidarity with victims of rape at Malappuram on Sunday.

Participants call upon Chief Minister to ensure justice in actor assault case

A gathering of rights activists, writers, artists, and cultural leaders held here on Sunday evening registered solidarity with victims of rape. Dozens of activists from across the State attended the function.

Veteran theatre personality Nilambur Aysha inaugurated the ‘human collective’ by administering an oath to stand by victims of rape seeking justice.

A group of independent women from Malappuram organised the event, which called upon society to fight a prevailing attitude that encourages the thought that women could be brought to submission through sexual attack.

The gathering declared that it was the primary responsibility of a citizen to stand unconditionally for victims of sexual assaults. The attendees signed a memorandum demanding that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ensure justice in the case in which a leading actor was sexually attacked.

Artists painted pictures depicting the struggle of victims on a long canvas, while singers rendered songs of survival. Child artist Niya Muneer inaugurated the programme.

Photographer Santhi Krishna and friends exhibited their photographs. Sreeja Arangottukara staged a play titled “Ira” (Victim). A group of transgender persons danced, while several others presented poems. “Everything was done in solidarity with victims of sexual excesses. This is what they can do to tell victims that they stand for them,” said Asha Unnithan, who coordinated the gathering.

Activists K. Ajita, T.B. Mini, and M. Sulfath, Women in Cinema Collective representatives Archana Padmini and Divya Gopinath, M.M. Sacheendran, Shahina K. Rafeek, Sudha Haridwar, Divya Divakar, P. Sindhu, Bindu Ammini, artists Dayanandan, Sheeba, Sageer, Atul Narukara, Shebi, Vijila Viju, Smita Nevarathu, Kanaka Durga, Aparna Sivakami, Sritha, Dinu Veyil, Naseema, Rajila Saji, M. Kunhapa, and Yamuna Chungappalli spoke.

K.K. Raseena welcomed the gathering.