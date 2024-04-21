GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman’s death: protest staged in Nedumkandam

April 21, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
SNDP activists staging a protest in front of South Indian Bank at Nedumkandam in Idukki

Activists of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) staged a protest in front of South Indian Bank at Nedumkandam in Idukki carrying the body of Sheeba Dileep (49), demanding action against bank officials.

Sheeba Dileep, a resident at Asarikandam near Nedumkandam who set herself ablaze on Friday, succumbed at the Government Medical College Hospital Kottayam on Saturday evening.

According to relatives, the woman attempted suicide around 2.30 pm on Friday after the bank initiated recovery proceedings over a default on a loan.

The protest was staged by the SNDP Pachadi Sreedharan Memorial Nedumkandam unit. The SNDP leaders demanded the arrest of the bank manager, and other officials. Union president Saji Parampath and secretary Sudhakaran Aadiplakal led the protest.

All India Kisan Sabha, Kerala, the farmers’ wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI), demanded action against the bank officials responsible for the incident.

AIKS State vice-president Mathew Varghese said that it was a planned move to tarnish the image of the State government during the Lok Sabha election period.

“Udumbanchola MLA, M. M. Mani and other leaders, directed the bank not to take any revenue recovery proceedings during the election period. However, the bank officials violated the directive. The government should register a criminal case against those who are behind the death,” said Mr. Varghese.

