Woman’s body buried in kitchen

Reported missing on August 12

The body of a woman was found buried inside the house of her neighbour at Panikkankudy in Idukki on Friday.

Sindhu, 43, was reported missing from August 12 and her mother had filed a complaint with the police. Her neighbour Benoy was found absconding. The police searched his house and the body was found buried in the kitchen. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Sindhu was living in a rented house with her son at Panikkankudy after she left Thankamany following a quarrel with her husband. She became close to Benoy and shifted to his house. It is suspected that Benoy went absconding after murdering her. Benoy had shifted her son at a nearby house.