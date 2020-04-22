Woman turns negative after 21 tests, 42 days

The health authorities here heaved a sigh of relief with a 62-year-old woman who has been remaining at the isolation ward at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry for the past 42 days testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

According to District Hospital sources, it was the 21st clinical examination of her throat swab that tested negative.

The woman from Vadasserikkara, near Ranni, who had contracted the disease from her relatives who came from Italy, was admitted to the hospital on March 9 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 the next day.

Though a test result of her throat swab sample received on April 2 was negative, she was tested positive again in the next test, sources said.

They said the patient’s throat swab was sent to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha for clinical examination for the 22nd time on Wednesday.

She could be declared cured only on the basis of the results of that test, sources said.

No new cases

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district on Wednesday.