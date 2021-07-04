Woman strangulates daughter in Kannur

The police took a woman into custody on the charge of killing her nine-year-old daughter on Sunday.

According to the police, the girl was rushed to a private hospital in Kannur after she was found unconscious. However, the doctors declared her brought dead, and the body was shifted to the Kannur Government Medical Hospital for post-mortem.

During the investigation, it was found that she had been strangulated. The police registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint by the child’s father.