Woman run over by bus in Kasaragod

Updated - June 10, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old woman, identified as Fauzia, was run over by a bus at the Cheruvathur bus stand on Monday. Fauzia, wife of Abdul Khader of Padannakkad, was accompanied by her eight-year-old niece, who miraculously survived.

The accident occurred around 12 p.m. when Fauzia, attempting to disembark from a private bus en route to Payyannur, got trapped as the bus reversed, resulting in her leg getting crushed under the wheels. Despite immediate treatment at a hospital at Cheruvathur and subsequent transfer to Sanjeevini Hospital at Mavungal in Kanhangad, her life could not be saved. Fauzia is survived by her children Faisa and Farhana.

