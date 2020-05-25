Woman recovers in Wayanad

A woman who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and remained in isolation at the COVID-19 care hospital at Mananthavady, Wayanad district, was discharged after recovering from the disease on Monday. She has been advised to remain in room quarantine for 14 days.

Of the 24 persons who tested positive for the pandemic in the district, 16 persons have recovered so far, Health Department sources said. The 45-year-old woman under the Meenangadi family health centre limits was admitted to the hospital on May 10 following secondary contact with a truck driver who had tested positive after his recent visit to Chennai.

As many as 3,784 persons in the district are under observation.