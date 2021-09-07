Woman jumps into well with son, both die

A 38-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her five-year-old child by jumping into a well near Nagaroor after purportedly hurling acid on her husband following a dispute late Sunday.

According to the Nagaroor police, the deceased was identified as Bindu of Panthuvila in Koduvazhunoor, Pulimath and her younger son Rijin. The incident is suspected to have taken place around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The woman is believed to have committed the suicide after pouring acid on her husband Rejilal (36) in a fit of rage after an argument that broke out among the couple. The couple have been at odds of late with Bindu suspecting him of being involved in an extra-marital relationship.

Having been married for seven years, it was both their second marriage. While Bindu had separated from her first husband, Rejilal’s first wife is believed to have committed suicide when she was pregnant for seven months. Subin (14), Bindu’s elder son in her previous marriage, was witness to the dispute between the couple, the police said.

The bodies of Bindu and Rijin were retrieved by the Attingal fire force. Despite suffering significant burns, Rejilal’s condition remained stable, the police said.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471 – 2552056).