Woman in labor denied treatment, loses twins

Four hospitals allegedly refused to admit her

A fully pregnant woman who had a harrowing time after having been turned down at the labor room of the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, on Saturday lost her twin babies during labor at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Sunday.

The 20-year-old woman from Kizhisseri near Kondotty had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 early this month but recovered and tested negative on September 15. She was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, before dawn on Saturday. However, the hospital refused to admit her.

Three other private hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode too were approached by the woman’s family. But all of them denied treatment to her. The hospitals insisted on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results for her COVID-19 negative status.

She was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Saturday evening. During childbirth, she lost both her babies. Hospital officials said placental abruption had caused the death of the babies.