Kerala

Woman held for assault

The Museum police on Saturday arrested the owner of a beauty parlour for allegedly manhandling a woman at Sasthamangalam.

Meena of Sasthamangalam was arrested for assaulting Shobana Rani of Maruthankuzhy outside her outlet on Thursday. The victim was purportedly manhandled in front of her seven-year-old daughter in connection with a dispute over the use of a telephone. The accused was subsequently let off on station bail.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the Assistant Commissioner, Cantonment, to conduct a detailed probe into the incident. Commission chairman Antony Dominic has sought a report within four weeks.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2022 11:53:51 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/woman-held-for-assault/article65471244.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY