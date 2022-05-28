Woman held for assault

The Museum police on Saturday arrested the owner of a beauty parlour for allegedly manhandling a woman at Sasthamangalam.

Meena of Sasthamangalam was arrested for assaulting Shobana Rani of Maruthankuzhy outside her outlet on Thursday. The victim was purportedly manhandled in front of her seven-year-old daughter in connection with a dispute over the use of a telephone. The accused was subsequently let off on station bail.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the Assistant Commissioner, Cantonment, to conduct a detailed probe into the incident. Commission chairman Antony Dominic has sought a report within four weeks.