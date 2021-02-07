Woman hacks her son ‘in sacrifice to God’

Incident at Pudupalli Theruvu in Palakkad

A woman slaughtered her six-year-old son at Pudupalli Theruvu here in the early hours of Sunday. Shaheeda, 32, wife of Sulaiman, reportedly told the police that she ‘sacrificed her son to propitiate God.’

The police arrested Shaheeda and an investigation was on. The police said the reason for the murder could be found out after questioning her.

Shaheeda slit the throat of her youngest son Ameel Ihsan with a kitchen knife around 3.30 a.m. She had slept with Ihsan in a room while her husband had slept with their other sons Adul Atheef, 11, and Ameel Aideed, 8, in another room.

Shaheeda reportedly took her sleeping child to the bathroom and tied his hands and legs before slaughtering him. She called the helpline number of Janamaitri police after committing the murder.

The police reached her house tracking the mobile number. Shaheeda came out of the house and told the police that she sacrificed her son to God. The police examined the house and found the boy lying dead. The police then woke up Sulaiman and the other children.

Shahida was a teacher in a madrasa. Sulaiman was running a taxi in the town after returning from the Gulf.