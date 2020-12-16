With more seats, LDF tohelm Kollam Corporation

It bags 39 seats, UDF’s tally down to 9, NDA wins six seats

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) once again retained the Kollam Corporation with 39 seats while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) made a notable headway by winning six divisions.

When compared with 2015, the LDF fared better, winning three more seats and improving its vote share in many centres.

Major setback

The United Democratic Front (UDF), which earlier had 16 seats, faced a major setback with the tally coming down to 9.

It is for the fifth consecutive term that the LDF is retaining power in the 55-member council.

The front has been ruling the Kollam Corporation since it was formed in 2000. Prasanna Ernest, LDF’s Mayor candidate, also won by wresting the Thamarakkulam division from the UDF.

Three for RSP

While the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), which had four seats in the outgoing council, won three seats this time, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) retained the Chathinamkulam division. The NDA, which had opened its account in the Kollam Corporation in 2015 with two seats, this time managed to wrest power in six divisions, including Thevally, Asramam, Uliyakovil, Kadappakada, Mangadu, and Palathara.

While Thevally is BJP’s sitting seat, UDF had won Palathara in the last local body polls, and the LDF in the four other seats.

While the LDF has a clear majority in the Punalur, Kottarakara and Karunagappally municipalities, both the fronts are on equal footing in Paravur with 14 seats each. NDA candidates won a total of four seats there including the Town, Attinpuram, Maniyamkulam, and Kurumandal wards.

Among the 35 wards in Karunagappally, the LDF won 25 while the UDF and NDA won six and four seats respectively.

In Kottarakara, the LDF has 16 seats while UDF and NDA won eight and five out of the total 29 wards. In the 35-member Punalur municipality, the LDF has 21 seats while the UDF won the other 14 seats. Punalur is the only municipality where the NDA will have no representation in the council.