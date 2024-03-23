Winter lacks bite in Munnar as frost gives the hill station a miss this year

March 23, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - IDUKKI

Munnar, the hill station famed for its misty mornings from December to February, has deviated from its usual winter pattern this year. Officials say winter was marked by a total lack of frost, a first in the past two decades, which is unprecedented.

Data from the United Planters Association of South India tea research centre in Munnar show that no sub-zero temperature was reported this year in Munnar town.

“The lowest recorded temperature was 2°C on January 18 and 19 at Silent Valley Estate under Kanan Devan Plantations in Munnar. “This year, there was an absence of frosty conditions in Munnar compared to the past 20 years,” says a source.

Climatologists say the winter season has undergone a change in Munnar. The regular winter season typically begins in end-November with cold intensifying by the first week of January. However, this year, frost and extreme cold were totally absent.

“This year, intermittent rain and overcast weather persisted in Munnar until mid-January. The absence of clear skies in January resulted in the absence of frosty weather this year. However, cool climate was experienced at the the hill station until the last week of February,” says an expert.

Sources say frost typically causes damage to tea plantations, with around 600 to 700 ha of tea affected annually. However, no such damage was reported in Munnar this year.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil says the total absence of frost at the hill station indicates climate variability. “Climate variability is being experienced for the first time at hill stations similar to Munnar. A detailed study is needed to find the reasons for the phenomenon. Absence of frost has benefitted the tea plantation sector this year but it may negatively impact tourism if such a weather pattern prevails in the coming years,” he says.

He says normal climate may return to the hill station next year.

Sojan G., coordinator of My Munnar Movement, an initiative to promote tourism activities in Munnar, says cool weather continued in the hill station in January and February attracting tourists. “Since the other destinations faced searing heat, tourists preferred Munnar because of the cool climate,” he said.