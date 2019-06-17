Will heed directives from dept., says Navas

Circle Inspector V.S. Navas of Ernakulam Central Police Station, who went missing for two days after an argument with an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) over wireless and later traced, said that he would act according to the directives issued by the police department.

Mr. Navas did not respond to his wife’s allegation that he was being harassed by a senior official. He said he opted to take a break, since he wanted peace. “I wanted some solitude. One’s soul too needs food, which I hoped to acquire by travelling, talking to friends, reading books, and listening to music. Some people opt for alcohol and drugs, which I am opposed to, he told mediapersons here on Sunday.

Mr. Navas is likely to be transferred from Central police station and given a fresh posting after an inquiry by the Ernakulam DCP. Both he and the ACP are likely to face disciplinary action, sources said.

Police look inwards

Special Correspondent writes from Thiruvananthapuram: It is learnt that State police are looking into workplace behavioural issues that resulted in at least two instances of infringement of service rules that govern the armed force last week. Top officials said they were trying to fathom the issues that led to the murder of a woman civil police officer by a colleague in Alappuzha on Saturday. Referring to Mr. Navas’s case, they said he would be asked to undergo counselling and psychological evaluation.