Wild elephant tramples woman to death at Peringalkuthu in Thrissur

March 05, 2024 - Thrissur

For the second consecutive day in the State, a wild elephant trampled to death a woman on Tuesday. Valsala, a 64-year-old tribal woman, who went to the forest at Peringalkuthu for collecting forest resources was trampled to death by the animal around 3.30 p.m.

Valsala is the wife of Rajan, tribal chieftain of Vachimaram Colony. Mr. Rajan, who witnessed the incident, said the elephant that was behind a tree attacked Valsala. Rajan, who was terrified by the attack, has been hospitalised.

The elephant attacked Valsala, who tried to escape. It trampled her when she fell down. Mr. Rajan, who managed to escape, informed the Forest department and local people. He identified the elephant as Manjakomban, a frequent troublemaker in the area.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who visited Mr. Rajan in the hospital, criticised the State government and the Centre for their apathy towards the plight of people living in the forest fringes.

“The governments have left the lives and properties of the poor people to the mercy of wild animals. The Forest department has no specific project for checking the attacks of wild animals. The Budget has earmarked only ₹48 crore for checking man-animal conflicts,” he said.

Saneesh Kumar Joseph, MLA, said no steps had been taken for proper fencing in the areas witnessing elephant attacks.

“Basic amenities have been denied for the tribespeople. We have been demanding a rapid response team in the area for a long time,” he said.

“The tribespeople depend on forest resources for their food. If they are given their rightful forest areas for agriculture, they need not have to go to the forest for collecting food. A lasting solution for protecting the lives and properties of the tribespeople is needed,” the MLA said.

Tense moments prevailed at Chalakudy Taluk Hospital as UDF workers, led by the MLA, protested against shifting the body to the mortuary.

Congress leaders, including Mr. Satheesan, Benny Behanan, MP, DCC president Jose Valur, are staging a protest in front of the hospital. BJP leaders have also come to the hospital.

In another incident, a herd of elephants entered the house of the welfare officer of the Athirappilly plantation corporation on Monday night. The elephants damaged furniture and other things inside the house. The family members were not in the house at the time of the attack.