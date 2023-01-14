HamberMenu
Wild elephant swims across reservoir, triggers panic at tourist site

Chakkakompan, thus named for plucking jackfruit from trees, triggers panic at Anayirangal, a hydel tourism site near Munnar.

January 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant named Chakkakompan triggered panic among tourists at Anayirangal, a hydel tourism site near Munnar. According to Forest department officials, the tusker swam across the Anayirangal reservoir from Chinnakkanal to reach the hydel tourism location around 8.30 a.m. on Saturday and destroyed a coracle bench and other equipment. Upon noticing the tusker, tourists fled the spot. A Forest department official said solar fencing in the area helped prevent the elephant from getting close to the tourists.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said forest watchers on the spot drove the tusker back to a safe area. “The tusker had accidentally arrived in the hydel tourism area,” said Mr. Vegi.  According to Forest department officials, the tusker regularly plucked jackfruits from human habitations, and hence people named it Chakkakompan.

