March 06, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

A 40-year-old man died when an autorickshaw he was driving overturned after being blocked by a sounder of wild boars at Karakkunnu near Edavanna on Tuesday night.

Shafeek Thadiyampurathu, 40, from Karakkunnu was driving his auto when a wild boar sounder ran across the road. His autorickshaw overturned as he applied sudden brakes. Although he was rushed to the hospital, his life couldn’t be saved.