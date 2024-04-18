Why is BJP sparing Pinarayi, asks Rahul

April 18, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wondered why the BJP was sparing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Addressing an election rally of the United Democratic Front (UDF) at Fort Maidan here on Thursday, Mr. Gandhi wondered why the BJP was pleased with Mr. Vijayan if he was genuinely attacking the BJP.

“Everyone knows that if you fight the BJP, then you will have to pay a price. You’ve seen that I pay the price for attacking the BJP. What I find interesting is that your Chief Minister is not being attacked in any way by the BJP.”

“Two Chief Ministers are in jail for attacking the BJP, but your Chief Minister is free. He is not being called for an interrogation for even a minute. It is a bit surprising. If he is fighting the BJP, then why are they not attacking him,” Mr. Gandhi asked.

“I come to Kerala, attack the BJP 24 hours. But your Chief Minister attacks me 24 hours. He does not say a single word against the BJP,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi said that he was being attacked round-the-clock by the BJP’s media. He said he was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for 55 hours, and he was stripped off his Lok Sabha membership and his official residence by the BJP.

“When they threw me out of my official house, I knew I have millions of houses in India in the hearts of the people,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi praised Kerala and its people for raising ₹34 crore in three days to save the life of a man in Saudi Arabia. “You did not ask his religion, his district, his language. That is the best answer you could give to those trying to divide you,” he said.