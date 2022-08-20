Why fear gender equality, asks Minister

He was referring to remarks made by leaders of some sections recently

Those criticising initiatives that focus on gender equality, gender justice, and gender awareness are not in sync with the times, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Akash Mithayi Season 2 excellence awards for students in the Kalamassery constituency on Saturday.

Referring to remarks made by some leaders in recent days, the Minister questioned why they feared gender equality.

He reiterated that the State government was not enforcing any decision on the issue of gender uniform or co-educational schools. No school was being asked to enforce any particular uniform. Nor was any boys or girls’ school being asked to become co-educational. However, if any school came forward with such a decision and it had the nod of the parent-teacher association and the local self-government institution, the government would not deny the request.

There was a bid to mislead people despite the government making its stance clear repeatedly. However, at a time when everyone could access education and had the opportunities for it, no one could be misled for long, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve presided over the function.