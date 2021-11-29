Where spirituality, farming go hand in hand

At Thiruvizha temple, devotees can buy organic veggies and go on a farm tour too

Visiting the Thiruvizha Sree Mahadeva temple, near Cherthala, is no more just a quest for spiritual bliss, but offers a chance to grab organic vegetables and a stunning farm tour experience too.

The temple, one of the ancient sacred precincts in the State, which launched vegetable cultivation and floriculture two months ago, recently ventured into agri-tourism by opening the gates of its thriving organic farm to visitors.

Farm tours to fishing and enjoying time in thatched-roof structures, there is a range of activities to keep visitors energised and entertained at the farm situated not far from the temple.

The farm, which has 14 varieties of vegetables, including cabbage and cauliflower, fish in four ponds, and a large collection of marigolds and sunflowers, has turned out to be an instant hit, especially among families and young couples.

Local cuisine too

Visitors can also buy/hand-pick safe-to-eat vegetables from the farmland and taste local cuisine prepared by Kudumbashree units.

The Thiruvizha Devaswom, which manages the temple, has set up the farm by transforming 7.5 acres of fallow land in its possession with the support of a joint liability group of farmers, the Cherthala South grama panchayat, the Agriculture Department and the Cherthala South Cooperative Bank.

“The devaswom bought 15 acres of land a few years ago with the intention of starting a new venture. But the project got delayed for various reasons, and we decided to utilise the land, which had remained fallow, by launching vegetable cultivation. At present, farming is done on 7.5 acres and we are planning to conduct paddy cultivation in the rest of the land in the coming months,” said Elenjiyil Radhakrishnan, president, Thiruvizha Devaswom.

The farming activities are carried out by the members of the joint liability group. The farm produces around 250 kg of vegetables daily. Veggies are mostly bought by visitors, while the rest are sold locally. The majority of the proceeds from vegetable farming and agri-tourism is given to the members of the joint liability group. The entry to the farm is through passes ranging from ₹10 to₹500.