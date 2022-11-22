  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wheel detaches from KSRTC bus in Kochi

November 22, 2022 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In the second such incident in the State within a week, the front left wheel of a KSRTC superfast bus from Parassala depot got detached from its axle, soon after it left the Ernakulam bus stand for its return trip to Thiruvananthapuram, late on Monday night.

The wheel rolled away and hit the side of a car that was parked nearby, causing a dent. A similar incident had occurred in Thiruvananthapuram a week ago, following which three mechanics were suspended. The incidents come shortly after the agency’s decision to extend the lifespan of its superfast buses from seven to 10 years.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.