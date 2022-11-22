Wheel detaches from KSRTC bus in Kochi

November 22, 2022 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - KOCHI

In the second such incident in the State within a week, the front left wheel of a KSRTC superfast bus from Parassala depot got detached from its axle, soon after it left the Ernakulam bus stand for its return trip to Thiruvananthapuram, late on Monday night.

The wheel rolled away and hit the side of a car that was parked nearby, causing a dent. A similar incident had occurred in Thiruvananthapuram a week ago, following which three mechanics were suspended. The incidents come shortly after the agency’s decision to extend the lifespan of its superfast buses from seven to 10 years.