GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

What the Food Safety and Standards Act says

April 17, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, food business means any undertaking, whether for profit or not and whether public or private, carrying out any of the activities related to any stage of manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution of food, import and includes food services, catering services, sale of food or food ingredients.

According to the Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and Balanced Diets for Children in School) Regulations, 2020, school meals include all food and beverages sold or supplied on the school campus through canteens, school mess, hostel kitchens, vending machines or any other method and include all meals served through midday meal kitchens and catered for students by the school.

The regulations further say that “school authority selling or catering school meals by itself on the school campus shall get registered as a food business operator” from the authority concerned under the provisions of the Act, rules or regulations made under it and ensure that the food is safe and balanced.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.