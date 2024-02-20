West Coast canal can spur development of State: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

February 20, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Making a strong pitch for the development of the West Coast canal, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on February 20, Tuesday, that the waterway would enable speedier public transport and freight movement in Kerala, spurring industrial and economic growth.

Speaking after inaugurating projects worth ₹325 crore as part of the development of the Kovalam-Bekal waterway, he said the Aakulam-Chettuva stretch would be completed this year. Pointing out that the Malabar river cruise had proved to be successful, he said the efficient use of canals and waterways would give a fillip to the tourism sector and generate new employment opportunities.

Using barges to transport chemicals and petroleum products will also help to decongest roads in the state, he observed.

The projects inaugurated on Tuesday include a steel lift bridge at Karikkakam in Thiruvananthapuram, the Vengoli bridge across the Mahe canal and four boat jetties on the Kadinamkulam-Varkala reach of the canal as well as canal dredging works at Varkala, Kadinamkulam and Vadakara, beautification of the Arivalam- Thottilpalam canal and the light and sound show at Chilakkoor tunnel.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the inaugural function. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLAs Antony Raju and V. Joy, and secretary, Inland navigation Asok Kumar Singh were among those present.