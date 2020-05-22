Weekend relaxation in lockdown for Id-ul-Fitr

Muslims in the State will celebrate Id-ul-Fitr on Sunday after completing 30 days of Ramzan fasting. Kazis in the State confirmed the Id day as the Shawwal new moon was not sighted anywhere on Friday evening, the 29th day of Ramzan.

No Id-gahs or prayer gatherings will be held anywhere in the State in view of the lockdown. Muslim leaders called upon the people to do the Id prayers at their homes. They also asked the people not to violate the lockdown norms in the name of Id-ul-Fitr.

Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, who is also one of the major Kazis in the State, called upon the people to cooperate with the government regulations. “It is our responsibility and part of our faith. The vigil we maintained during the holiest month of Ramzan by closing down mosques and staying at home should continue through Id-ul-Fitr as well,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the capital, announced some relaxation in the lockdown restrictions during the weekend for the Id. People could go about their businesses till 9 p.m. Shops and establishments could remain open till 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. On ordinary days, they would have to close by 7.30 p.m. People could expect some measure of mobility and other relaxations on the total lockdown day on Sunday.

However, he urged the Muslims not to assemble for prayers. They should comply with physical distancing while observing Ramzan. The CM reminded them that Ramzan was the season of giving. He urged the believers to help the needy and also to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. He conveyed his Id greetings to citizens.

Mr Vijayan said it was too early to allow places of worship for marriages, even with a limited attendance of not more than 50 persons.

He said the Guruvayur temple would remain closed to events, including marriages. He said any opening of the temple now would cause tightlines, rush and overcrowding. Such measures would undermine the State’s containment strategy and cause community transmission of the disease.