Website to the aid of special-needs children

Samagra Shiksha’s initiative has 1,000-odd videos on academics, life skills

A website of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, for children with special needs now has over 1,000 videos related to academics and life skills.

The website (http://ssakerala.in/ie/), still being uploaded with resource materials, has Whiteboard videos for all subjects for classes 1 to 10. The videos have the same lessons adapted to suit differently abled students in categories such as visual impairment, hearing impairment, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder, and intellectual disability. The Whiteboard videos for Plus One and Plus Two students are under preparation.

Audio texts

Talking Text, audio texts for visually challenged students from classes 1 to 12, in all subjects will also be uploaded in a few days. The audio texts are being prepared by special educators at Samagra’s block resource centres as per a fixed format.

Apart from children with special needs, slow learners and auditory learners will also benefit from these audio texts. Worksheets for students will also be available soon.

Besides videos with academic content, those on life skills too are uploaded on the website. Videos can be viewed in categories such as parent guide during COVID-19; activities related to day-to-day skills such as personal hygiene, developing a daily routine, or wearing footwear; training parents to provide therapies to children at home, be it motor skill training or speech therapy; those related to attention building for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; or social and communication skills training.

Such videos are of immense benefit to parents and teachers, says Shooja S.Y., State Programme Officer, Inclusive Education, Samagra Shiksha.

The videos have been prepared by agencies such as the Composite Regional Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Kozhikode; and the Community Disability Management and Rehabilitation Programme of the University of Calicut and Social Justice Department. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) too has agreed to prepare some life skill videos.

The website, which aims at support for children with special needs, also has documents such as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, national and State policies for persons with disabilities, exam guidelines for disability, Right to Education Act, and National Education Policy.

Internet radio

The Samagra Shiksha also plans to roll out an Internet radio as part of the website after receiving the Union government’s nod. A mobile app that will make it easier for children with special needs to access the Internet radio will also be developed. Recently, nearly 2,000 students who receive home-based education were provided with FM radio, bluetooth speaker, and pen drive in anticipation of the Internet radio launch.