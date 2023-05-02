HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad tops Swachh Bharat Mission’s ODF Plus rankings

May 02, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad has become the first district in the country to be declared ODF (open defecation-free) Plus.

Wayanad district has come first in the ODF Plus rankings of the Swachh Bharat Mission in three-star category, followed by Mancheriyal district in Maharashtra and Anupur in Madya Pradesh, District Suchitwa Mission sources said here on Tuesday.

While Wayanad scored 100 points in the ODF ranking, Manchaeriyal and Anupur got 90.45 and 88.79 points respectively, the sources said.

The ODF Plus scores of panchayats and districts were calculated on the basis of the ODF Plus progress report submitted by the villages till October 1, 2022.

Earlier, the district had won two national awards in the sanitation and waste management sectors.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.