Wayanad Seed Fest begins today
Event aimed at assessing seed diversity in district
Staff Reporter
KALPETTA
The Wayanad Seed Fest, a community event to assess the seed diversity in Wayanad district, will be held at Puthurvayal here on Friday and Saturday.
The festival, being organised by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in association with Seed Care, an organisation of traditional rice farmers in the district, will take place at the Community Agro-Biodiversity Centre of the foundation.
Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the fest at 10 .30a.m. on Friday.
“Mainstreaming agrobiodiversity in changing climatic conditions and pandemic situations” is the main theme of the two-day fest.
