Wayanad Nirmithi Kendra sets a model

Wayanad Subcollector N.S.K. Umesh visiting the Govt. LP school at Makkimala on Wednesday.

Builds a school brought down by floods

The Nirmithi Kendra, Wayanad, has set a model in post-deluge reconstruction works by rebuilding a government lower primary school building that was pulled down in a landslip last year at Makkimala, near Thalappuzha, by using its own funds.

The 2,400-sq-ft school building with four rooms of 6x6 feet has been rebuilt with vitrified tiles on the floors. The walls have been decorated with paintings. Apart from an 8-ft-wide veranda, separate toilet blocks have been set up for boys and girls with the support of the Y’s Men International, Bengaluru. “We have constructed the building as a part of our social responsibility initiative and we have spent ₹40 lakh from own funds,” said O.K. Sajeeth, project manager, Nirmithi Kendra, Wayanad. All construction works have been completed, Mr. Sajeeth said.

It has constructed 95 school buildings and 30 hospital buildings.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 1:36:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/wayanad-nirmithi-kendra-sets-a-model/article28364372.ece

