Waterbird survey hints at decline in number of migratory ducks

January 14, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A waterbird survey conducted as part of the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2024 in the northern parts of Alappuzha recorded 17,652 birds of 101 species on Sunday.

Compared to last year, the number of winged visitors visiting the region has increased slightly. In 2023, the survey recorded 16,392 birds of 116 species.

However, there has been a decline in species and number of some migratory ducks. Lesser whistling ducks fell to 2,943 from 3,838 a year ago. Likewise, birders spotted 421 Cotton pygmy goose as against 657 in 2023. The number of Garganey fell to 31 from 236.

The survey was jointly organised by the Social Forestry wing of the Kerala Forest department and Birders Ezhupunna, a birdwatching group. This year, the survey was conducted in 12 select places in the region at Ezhupunna, Changaram, Kannattu, Pallithode, Chembakassery, Kottalapadam, Ulavaipu, Perumbalam island, Thanneermukkom, Areeparambu, Mannancherry and Pallathuruthy. Around 50 birders from across the district took part in the process.

The bird survey was flagged off by Fen Antony, assistant conservator of forest (Social Forestry), Alappuzha at Elipanam paddy polder at Mannancherry. Mannancherry grama panchayat member Sunilkumar, Birders Ezhupunna president B. Sumesh and others attended the inaugural function.

The Asian Waterbird Census is part of the global International Waterbird Census carried out each January as a voluntary activity. The survey helps to understand the changes to wetland systems, changes in the migratory pattern of birds and impact of climate change. The information gathered during the survey will be used to promote the designation and management of protected areas, Ramsar Sites, Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas and so on.