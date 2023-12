December 23, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

Tamil Nadu issued a second flood warning after the water level in Mullaperiyar dam touched 141 ft at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The maximum storage level as per the apex court order is 142 ft. Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 300 cusecs from Mullaperiyar dam, while the average inflow was 1,323 cusecs on Saturday at 5 p.m.