Water level in Idukki nearing blue alert level

Though rain has subsided inflow remains high

With the water level in the Idukki reservoir nearing the blue alert level on Thursday, a control room has been opened and arrangements made to monitor the situation.

Though rain has subsided, the inflow remained high with the water level in the dam reaching 2,387.04 ft. The blue alert level is 2,387.79 ft.

Though the present water level was below the rule curve level (2,395.79 ft) fixed by the Central Water Commission, the rise in the water level was attributed to the heavy rainfall two days back and low generation at the Moolamattom power house.

Usually, the generation level is lowered during the monsoon season.

According to the Dam Monitoring and Research Station at Vazhathoppe, the generation level was nearly 4.5 mu for the past three days. Though the water level is nearly 7 ft short of the red alert level, an official at the research station said the chances of opening the shutters of the reservoir were remote. The situation would change in the event of a heavy rainfall and power generation had to be raised to control the water level.

In case of an increase in water level, an orange alert will be sounded at 2,393.78 ft before the red alert at 2,394.79 ft. The full reservoir level is 2,404 ft.

Supriya S., KSEB chief engineer (Dam Safety and DRIP), on Thursday said the blue alert was marked as an internal alert system. “It is for advanced measures to be taken to prevent a sudden water release from a dam. With the rain subsiding, the inflow too will fall. The safety measures ensure the controlled release of water in case of a heavy rainfall,” she said.

Though the water level in the Pampa was flowing above the blue alert level, the inflow has come down on Thursday. At Kakki, the water level was much below the rule curve level, she added.