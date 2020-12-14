Kerala

Watch | Robots on poll duty in Kerala

A robot developed by the Kochi-based startup Asimov Robotics has been deployed on poll duty in Kerala during the 2020 local body elections.

This robot, known as Sayabot, has been stationed outside the polling booth at Thrikkakara community hall in Ernakulam.

It can check voters’ temperature, see if they have worn the face masks properly and even dispense hand sanitiser.

