Watch | Kerala’s Nehru Trophy Boat Race makes emphatic return after 2 years

A video on the Nehru Trophy Boat Race held at Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha

The 68th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) was held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on September 4, 2022. The Nehru Trophy was also the first race of the second edition of the Champions Boat League (CBL).

Both the NTBR and CBL are held after a gap of two years, due to the pandemic. A total of 77 boats, including 20 snakeboats, participated under nine categories in the NTBR.

Thousands turned up to witness the event dubbed as ‘Olympics on water’.

The Pallathuruthy Boat Club, captained by Santhosh Chakko, emerged victorious in a nail-biting finish, clocking 4.30.77 minutes. With this, the club completed a hat-trick of Nehru trophy titles.

