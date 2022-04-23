Watch | Kerala’s first floating bridge

The Hindu Bureau April 23, 2022 22:07 IST

A video on Kerala’s first floating bridge which offers a unique adventurous experience for tourists that of walking over waves

Kerala’s first floating bridge is located in Beypore beach in Kozhikode. The bridge is around 100 metres long and 3 metres wide . It is made of high-density polyethylene blocks which float on the water. The makes it rise and fall according to the intensity of the waves. Around 1,300 HDPE blocks, each weighing 7kg, were used to build the bridge. The railings are fixed on the sides for people to hold in order to prevent them from falling.



