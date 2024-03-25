Watch | Kerala college tragedy: A student’s death and a political firestorm

March 25, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

On February 18, J.S. Sidharthan, a 21-year-old student, was found dead in a washroom at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad.

Three days ago, he told his parents that he’d be coming home to attend temple festivals and informed his classmates that he was unwell and wanted to go home. But he never reached home.

According to the Autopsy report done on February 19, Sidharthan died by hanging. The report further stated that his body had multiple blunt injuries caused by wire, batons and canes.

So what exactly happened? Why did it lead to protests and a political firestorm?

If you are in distress, please call this 24X7 helpline: KIRAN: 1800-5990019 or DISHA: 1056

Report and videos: Mithosh Joseph

Inputs: Tiki Rajwi

Production: Richard Kujur

Voiceover: Jude Francis Weston