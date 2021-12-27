Walayar siblings committed suicide: CBI

Agency submits chargesheet, finds fault with 5 accused in police chargesheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted its chargesheet before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here on Monday after reinvestigating the sensational Walayar case in which two minor sisters were found dead hanging on different dates in 2017.

The CBI too found fault with the five men, including a minor, who had been the accused in the chargesheet submitted by the police earlier.

The CBI submitted that the siblings aged 13 and nine had committed suicide after having undergone physical abuse for a long period.

Valiya Madhu, aka Madhu, Shibu, and Madhu were chargesheeted in connection with the elder sister’s death. Valiya Madhu and the minor boy were accused in the death of the second girl.

CBI Thiruvanathapuram unit DySP Ananthakrishnan filed the chargesheet before the POCSO court.

Charges of rape and abetting suicide were slapped against the accused under various Sections, including POCSO. Charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act were slapped against Shibu.

The elder sister was found hanging on January 7, 2017 and the younger sister on March 4, 2017. Suspicions were raised over the police assumption that the younger sister had also committed suicide.

An uproar was raised when the POCSO court exonerated all the accused in 2019 as the prosecution failed to prove that it was a murder. The CBI took over the investigation following a directive by the High Court in the wake of a series of protests.

Samiti to move HC

The Walayar Samara Samiti protested against the chargesheet filed by the CBI .

Samara Samiti leader C.R. Neelakandan said it would approach the High Court after studying the chargesheet in detail.

The victims' mother said the CBI too committed the same mistake as done by the police.