V.R. Vinod replaces V.R. Premkumar as Malappuram Collector

October 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

V.R. Vinod, an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 2015 batch, took charge as the District Collector of Malappuram here on Friday. He succeeds V.R. Premkumar, who has been transferred as Local Self Government Director.

Mr. Vinod was State Food Safety Commissioner before being appointed as District Collector. He joined government service as Deputy Collector in the Revenue department. He worked as Revenue Divisional Officer in Idukki, Adoor, and Kollam and Additional District Magistrate in Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

He also held positions as Director of Coir Development department, Managing Director of Coirfed, and Director of the National Coir Research and Management Institute. Mr. Vinod hails from Thiruvananthapuram.