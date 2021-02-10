Kerala

V.P. Joy to be Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer of the 1987 batch from Kerala cadre V.P. Joy will be the new State Chief Secretary.

The Cabinet that met on Wednesday decided to appoint Dr. Joy who is now Officer on Special Duty in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary as the Chief Secretary.

Dr. Joy, senior-most after Vishwas Mehta, was serving as the Secretary, Coordination, Central Secretariat, till January 6, 2021 and was repatriated to the State after Central deputation.

Dr. Joy will assume charge on March 1, 2021, and will have term till June 30, 2023. He will succeed Dr. Mehta who retires on February 28.

A native of Kinginimattam in Ernakulam, Dr. Joy started his career as a scientist-engineer at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in 1985 and later joined IAS in 1987. His first posting was as Subcollector, Palakkad.

