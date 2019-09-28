Voters in Pala rejected UDF propaganda: Saseendran

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Friday said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate’s victory in Pala belied the propaganda that the faithful would not vote for a Communist-led alliance.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Saseendran claimed that the majority of people who voted for the LDF were religious people. The Pala victory scripted a change in the electoral history of a constituency which was dominated by the Kerala Congress for several decades.

Mr. Saseendran said the UDF had tried its level best to portray the LDF as an enemy to religious faith. However, the electorate could sense the false propaganda and they rejected it, he said.

Attributing the LDF’s victory to the people-friendly governance by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, Mr. Saseendran said the election proved that the people of Kerala were happy with the LDF administration.

“Those who earlier considered it as a litmus test for the LDF government can now look at the results,” he said.

Describing the internal squabble as the prime reason for the UDF failure, Mr. Saseendran said the trend would continue in all the coming by-elections. “The voters have realised that the UDF has no clear political agenda,” he said. “This will naturally reflect in all the forthcoming elections.”

He agreed that the support extended by the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) had helped the victory of the LDF candidate.