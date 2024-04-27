GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Voter turnout updated to 75.05% in Alappuzha and 65.95% in Mavelikara

April 27, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission on Saturday updated the polling percentage of Lok Sabha polls in Alappuzha and Mavelikara constituencies.

The final voter turnout in Alappuzha stood at 75.05%, a drop from 80.25% in 2019. Among the Assembly constituencies in the Parliament seat, Cherthala registered a 79.80% voter turnout followed by Aroor (77.98%), Alappuzha (76.06%), Ambalappuzha (74.52%), Karunagappally (73.77%), Haripad (72.45%) and Kayamkulam (70.71%).

The Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 65.95%. In 2019, the constituency registered a higher polling percentage of 74.23%. Among the Assembly segments, Kunnathur registered 70.96%. It was followed by Kottarakara (67.42%), Kuttanad (66.32%), Mavelikara (65.48%), Pathanapuram (65.14%), Changanassery (63.87%) and Chengannur (62.07%)

Despite a low voter turnout, major fronts are optimistic about their chances of winning the seats.

