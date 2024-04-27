Voter turnout updated to 75.05% in Alappuzha and 65.95% in Mavelikara

April 27, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Election Commission on Saturday updated the polling percentage of Lok Sabha polls in Alappuzha and Mavelikara constituencies.

The final voter turnout in Alappuzha stood at 75.05%, a drop from 80.25% in 2019. Among the Assembly constituencies in the Parliament seat, Cherthala registered a 79.80% voter turnout followed by Aroor (77.98%), Alappuzha (76.06%), Ambalappuzha (74.52%), Karunagappally (73.77%), Haripad (72.45%) and Kayamkulam (70.71%).

The Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 65.95%. In 2019, the constituency registered a higher polling percentage of 74.23%. Among the Assembly segments, Kunnathur registered 70.96%. It was followed by Kottarakara (67.42%), Kuttanad (66.32%), Mavelikara (65.48%), Pathanapuram (65.14%), Changanassery (63.87%) and Chengannur (62.07%)

Despite a low voter turnout, major fronts are optimistic about their chances of winning the seats.