Vocational courses at govt polytechnic college
The Centre for Continuing Education, Government Polytechnic College, Ezhukone, has invited application for various three-month vocational courses.
AutoCAD, Aluminium Fabrication, Mobile Phone Technology, and Beautician are courses offered, and the applications should reach the office before June 30. Application forms are available at the Centre for Continuing Education office. Contact 9496846522 for more details.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.