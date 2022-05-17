Vlogger’s autopsy confirms death by hanging

Rifa’s body was exhumed two months after death

Kozhikode

The autopsy report of vlogger Rifa Mehnu has confirmed hanging as the cause of death. The body of Rifa was exhumed for autopsy two months after she was found dead in her apartment in Dubai, following complaints from her family that the circumstances of her death were suspicious.

In the report submitted to the investigation team, the forensic department confirmed that the marks on her neck clearly indicated death by hanging. However, the chemical analysis report of her internal organs is awaited.

The police has registered a complaint against Rifa’s husband, Mehnas, a native of Kasaragod, in connection with the case, based on allegation from Rifa’s family. He has been charged with mental and physical torture besides abetting suicide. However, Mehnas is absconding and has filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the Kerala High Court.

It was on March 1, 2022, that Rifa was found dead and her body was exhumed on May 7.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek the help and counselling support by contacting Thanal suicide prevention centre on 04952760000/ Whatsapp 7902281306.