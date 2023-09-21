Vizhinjam Port will bring opportunities to Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

September 21, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The logo of Vizhinjam International Seaport, Thiruvananthapuram, was unveiled here on Wednesday marking another milestone in the under-construction multi-crore seaport project. Speaking after unveiling the logo of the port, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Vizhinjam port would open up countless opportunities for Kerala in the international maritime sector, when it commenced operations.

The ship arriving from China at Vizhinjam port on October 4 would provide all Malayalis an opportunity to celebrate, he said, adding that the logo would shine as the hallmark of fame of the port. “Today marked a momentous occasion as we unveiled the logo of #Vizhinjam International Seaport #Thiruvananthapuram. The first ship will dock at Vizhinjam on October 4, heralding a new era of opportunities in trade and commerce, and economic prosperity for #Kerala,” he later tweeted.

In his presidential address, Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil said the Vizhinjam port would create a large number of direct and indirect jobs. A sizeable number of the newly created jobs would go to the local people, and local youth were now being trained to acquire new skills. The port would spur the growth of ancillary industries including logistics parks and warehouses, he said.

He added that the Government of India had given permission for a ring road connecting Vizhinjam to other parts at an estimated cost of ₹6,200 crore. An industrial corridor was expected to develop alongside it. Mr. Devarkovil said the Chief Minister conducted monthly and weekly reviews of the project. Of the estimated total cost of ₹7,200 crore, ₹4,200 crore was being contributed by the State.

The Centre and Kerala government would also provide ₹818 crore each as viability gap funding (VGF) and the concessionaire would bear the rest of the expense. The Vizhinjam port belonged to Kerala and the country and was given to Adani Group for a fixed period to operate considering their expertise, said Mr. Devarkovil. He added that the port would help the country save foreign exchange to the tune of ₹2,500 crore, as mother ships could dock there.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve who launched the website of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) said in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) ventures, Kerala government played a pro-active role and this was evident in Vizhinjam Port construction also. Many investors had evinced interest in investing and a few had communicated willingness to invest in logistics parks. The State government had identified 22 areas as priority sectors in attracting investment to the State. The sectors suited to Thiruvananthapuram had been identified as Space, Defence, and Electronics, Mr. Rajeeve added.